Liam Harrison says Jonathan Haggerty war in London will ‘100 percent sell out’

At ONE Fight Night 10, Liam Harrison was in attendance at the sold out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, to watch and support ONE’s debut event in the United States.

Whilst he is currently not fit to fight after the cruel injury he suffered in his last appearance inside the Circle, Harrison has got his eyes on a huge comeback fight.

The fighter that he hopes to collide with next is none other than bantamweight Muay Thai king, Jonathan Haggerty .

At ONE Fight Night 9 last month, Nong-O Hama was dethroned in spectacular fashion by the Londoner inside the opening round, bringing an end to his lengthy unbeaten streak inside the ONE Circle.

With one of the craziest upsets in the history books of the promotion, Haggerty became the new king atop the bantamweight Muay Thai mountain.

Ever since that fight ended, fans and fighters have shared their views on who ‘The General’ should go toe-to-toe with next, and an all-English affair between the Leeds native and Londoner seems to make the most sense.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Liam Harrison spoke about the possibility of trading leather with Jonathan Haggerty under the ONE spotlight in London.

He said:

“That is the only fight to make in England, I think me vs. Jonathan. He’s been calling me out for years, respectfully, obviously, now he’s got the title."

He added:

“I imagine that the first show in England in the Wembley Arena or the O2 or something like that, I think it’d be absolutely amazing and 100 percent sell out.”

Watch the full interview below:

Poll : 0 votes