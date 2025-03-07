"LFG! One more sleep!" - Fans abuzz as Alex Pereira successfully makes weight for Magomed Ankalaev title fight at UFC 313

Fans recently reacted after Alex Pereira successfully made weight for his light heavyweight title fight against Magomed Ankalaev. The bout is scheduled to headline UFC 313, which takes place on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 313 marks Pereira's fourth title defense as he takes on Ankalaev, who has not shied away from making his feelings known about his long-overdue title shot. The Russian has claimed that 'Poatan' was ducking him, so there has been some animosity built up through their exchanges on social media.

Pereira and Ankalaev successfully weighed in at 205 pounds, making their light heavyweight title clash official for UFC 313.

Check out UFC's post of Alex Pereira's weigh-in below:

Fans took to the comments of the UFC's post of Pereira making 205 pounds to express their excitement for the long-awaited bout. They mentioned that they were excited to see the Brazilian compete in the octagon, while others shared their prediction for what they believe will transpire:

"LFG! One more sleep!"

"Gonna be a war, can't wait to see it go down!"

"Pereira winning this easily"

Check out the fan reaction comments regarding Alex Pereira making weight below:

Fans reaction comments regarding Alex Pereira making weight [Image courtesy: @UFC on X]

Alex Pereira says he is focused on Magomed Ankalaev despite heavyweight talks

Alex Pereira said that he remains focused solely on Magomed Ankalaev despite the talks of a potential move up to heavyweight.

UFC CEO Dana White recently mentioned that Pereira could possibly move up to challenge the winner of the eventual Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight, which could give him an opportunity to make history.

During the UFC 313 pre-fight press conference, 'Poatan' mentioned that there are plenty of exciting options, but is focused on his bout against Ankalaev:

"My plan is to defend my [light heavyweight title]. I know that there has been a lot of talk about me going up maybe to heavyweight. There's so many plans, there's a lot of options, but listen, I'm focused and I'm prepared."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

