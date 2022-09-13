"I just grabbed Khamzat" - Li Jingliang details UFC 279 press conference altercation, reveals who started the melee

UFC welterweight contender Li Jingliang detailed the backstage melee that ensued during the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference. Jingliang shared some interesting insight about the altercation that suggests Khamzat Chimaev wasn't the one to initiate the brawl.

The UFC 279 press conference was forced to be canceled when all hell broke loose backstage. In a short video posted by ESPN MMA, Chimaev was seen swedging with Kevin Holland. Nate Diaz participated in the scrap and threw a bottle at the Chechen.

Li Jingliang appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani where he discussed his loss to Daniel Rodriguez after his original match-up against Tony Ferguson was scrapped. Enumerating the terrible turn of events in the press conference through a translator, Jingliang said:

''There were three pairs of fighters at the press conference. Kevin-'D-Rod', me and Tony, Khamzat and Nate. When we were waiting for the press conference in our line, Holland was the first and we were next. Khamzat came, and in my eyes he was trying to say hello to us. He said hello to me and then went to Kevin. In my eyes, he was trying to say hello to Kevin.''

Jingliang's narration comes as a surprise to fight fans who believe Khamzat Chimaev started the brawl:

''I don't know why. Kevin felt he [Khamzat Chimaev] was very aggresive and just pushed him. And Khamzat went backward and came back with a kick. They started throwing punches and kicks to each other. I just grabbed Khamzat and told him not today.''

Watch Li Jingliang's interview from 4:10 below:

Li Jingliang details Nate Diaz-Khamzat Chimaev scuffle that led to UFC 279 press conference getting canceled

The UFC staff had a rough fight week at UFC 279 owing to numerous backstage altercations, missed weights, and an entire fight card revamp. UFC President Dana White and Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell ensured that fans got what they paid for as UFC officials pulled the card together in a major reshuffle.

Detailing the backstage melee between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev, Li Jingliang said:

''When Kevin and 'D-Rod' went on stage, we were all backstage. Nate came with his crew. I can't remeber how many people, maybe 10 or more. And then he shouted something to Khamzat and threw a water bottle towards Khamzat. And they brought lot of people to the press conference. So when I was ready to go to the stage, they just told me we will cancel the whole event.''

Li Jingliang ended up losing his fight against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279 in a controversial split decision loss.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew