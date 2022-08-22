“It’ll be like two animals going at it” - Liam Harrison expects to trade heavy fire with Nong-O

When No.5-ranked ONE Championship contender Liam Harrison faces Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the promotion’s Muay Thai bantamweight world championship, sparks are sure to fly. Coming off one of the greatest comeback victories in combat sports history, Harrison is wielding an insane amount of momentum heading into the world title clash with a champion who is yet to taste defeat in the ONE circle.

While Harrison has remained largely quiet during the build-up to their co-main event war at ONE on Prime Video 1 this Friday, Nong-O has been undeniably vocal, promising the world a “bloody war” between the two stars and sharing his intention to beat Harrison so badly that it makes the ‘Hitman’ consider retirement.

Heading into the biggest fight of his combat sports career, Harrison spoke with ONE Championship to address much of the talk that has come from Nong-O over the past few weeks.

“It’s for show, I know it’s for show to get a bit of hype around it. It is what it is. When the first bell goes, that’s it. It’s game time, let’s go. I’ll be looking into his eyes, he’ll be looking into my eyes, and it’ll be like two animals going at it with each other.”

Fans and fellow fighters are expecting fireworks when the two lethal strikers square off with ONE Championship gold on the line.

Nong-O plans to make Liam Harrison consider retirement following their ONE on Prime Video 1 clash

ONE’s reigning bantamweight Muay Thai world champion has recently discovered his mean streak. Winner of eight straight inside the ONE circle, Nong-O’s last three victories have come by way of knockout. He plans to make it to that streak on Friday, when he goes up against Liam Harrison.

Speaking to ONE, Nong-O made it clear that not only is he planning to knock out the ‘Hitman’, he’s also aiming to make the British striker consider early retirement.

“I feel that it may be too early for him to retire. If he believes he can go on, he will. However, in this upcoming fight, if I can knock him out, I think he has a 50-50 chance to think about his retirement.”

Given the high-octane style of Liam Harrison and the heavy artillery of Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, ONE on Prime Video 1’s co-main event is sure to be both beautiful and violent.

Edited by C. Naik