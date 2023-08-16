Liam Harrison adamant Superlek will beat Rodtang in upcoming superfight

Liam Harrison is confident Superlek will defeat Rodtang in their upcoming must-see Muay Thai fight.

In March this year, Rodtang was scheduled to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek. Unfortunately, fans were deprived of the highly anticipated matchup after ‘The Iron Man’ pulled out with an undisclosed injury.

Luckily, the Thai superstars are set to finally meet on September 22 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.

Debates about who will win between the world-class strikers are spreading like wildfire. When it comes to Liam Harrison’s opinion, he believes his training partner, Superlek, will emerge victorious.

Harrison had this to say while participating in a live stream at the venue of ONE Fight Night 10:

“There’s one fighter in this division who is in [Rodtang’s] league, and who I believe will beat him. He’s one of my training partners. His name is Superlek. Write his name now if you believe what I’m saying. He will beat him.”

Rodtang has dominated the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division for nearly five years, leading to a perfect striking record of 13-0 on the global stage. ‘The Iron Man’ must now overcome arguably his toughest opponent thus far in Superlek, who holds a promotional resume of 11-1.

September 22 will be the fifth time that Superlek has fought under the ONE banner in 2023. He started the calendar year by becoming and defending the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title before securing statement wins in Muay Thai. Only time will tell if ‘The Kicking Machine’ can take out the worldwide superstar named Rodtang.

ONE Friday Fights 34 can be seen live and free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on September 22.

Watch Liam Harrison on the ONE Fight Night 10 on-site live stream below: