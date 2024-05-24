Liam Harrison admits preparation for canceled Floyd Mayweather boxing match worsened his knee injury

When an opportunity to compete against legendary pugilist Floyd Mayweather came along, Liam Harrison was willing to do whatever it took to make it happen.

Unfortunately, at the same time that the offer was made, the 'Hitman' was reading from a nasty knee injury he suffered in his ONE on Prime Video 1 title fight with Nong-O Hama.

Against his better judgment, Harrison taped up the knee and convinced himself he could move forward with the fight — until he saw his knee swell up like a balloon after one training session.

"I was thinking this is insane and I was thinking I can't even stand up properly. But I taped my knee up and strapped it up as good as I could I went to the gym. I did some pads and I thought that was all right I should be all right."

He added:

"I mean I'm not kicking there's not much pivoting and then two days later I went and did it. I started sparring more and more and then I took my strap off of my knee which is like an absolute balloon. I couldn’t walk for like two or three days."

Liam Harrison books two massive bouts for his summer 2024 return tour

Nearly two years removed from his last fight, Liam Harrison will finally step back inside the Circle on Friday, June 7, when he meets Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE 167.

Kitano is coming off a solid performance in his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 38 in October, defeating Halil Kutukcu via unanimous decision.

But that's not all the 'Hitman' has in store for this summer. Harrison will also head to Ball Arena in The Mile High City — Denver, Colorado — for ONE Championship's highly anticipated return to the United States on Friday, September 6.

Harrison will meet Thai icon Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168 in a fight that has fireworks written all over it.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

You can also follow this link for tickets to ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena.