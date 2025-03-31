Liam Harrison chimes in on proposed Rodtang vs Jonathan Haggerty trilogy: “You can’t ever write him off”

Liam Harrison believes Jonathan Haggerty could have the upper hand in a potential third meeting with his tormentor Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently breathed new life into this rivalry after announcing that the 'The General' could be next for 'The Iron Man' after the latter's incredible knockout victory over Takeru Segawa at ONE 172.

While fans and pundits alike want to see this trilogy, there are also some doubts considering Rodtang already beat Haggerty twice.

However, Harrison explained that the reigning bantamweight kickboxing world champion's bigger and better physique could spell a massive difference this time around.

'Hitman' shared in an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin:

"And if Rodtang’s walking around 62, 63 kilos, where are they going to meet in the middle? It can’t be at 145, surely, because that’s just a massive disadvantage for Rodtang. However, you can’t ever write him off because he’s made of stone, and he can punch hard, clearly. And he’s tough, clearly, but I just think that would be a massive advantage for Jonathan if Rodtang just went to 145."

Jonathan Haggerty has found career-altering success since moving to the 145-pound division. While Rodtang still competes at flyweight, he has already expressed his desire to fight Haggerty a third time and perhaps steal his bantamweight kickboxing crown.

Watch the full interview:

Jonathan Haggerty and Rodtang exchange heated banter online

Word reached Haggerty of Sityodtong's announcement, and he quickly took to social media to challenge Rodtang.

"6 years later we meet again! See you soon," 'The General' wrote.

Not to be outdone, Rodtang responded to Haggerty's call-out, suggesting he should put 26 pounds of gold on the line.

"Your belt looks nice. Let's measure it again."

The former flyweight Muay Thai world champion clapped back with his post, writing:

"You wanna face me? Then put your championship belt on the line".

