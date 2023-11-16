Liam Harrison couldn’t come to terms with inactivity throughout ‘long and slow’ recovery period: “I’m used to being active”

August of last year at ONE on Prime Video 1 was the last time that ONE Championship fans got the opportunity to see Liam Harrison compete.

In 2022, the Brit experienced some incredible highs and difficult lows which ended with him suffering a substantial injury, which he is still feeling the lingering effects to this day.

‘The Hitman’ was aiming to get his leg back in 100% condition so that he could return to competition at some point in 2023 but his expected comeback date has been pushed further and further back.

For a competitor like Harrison who has been training day in and day out for over 20 years, not being able to step into the gym and get to work has been a difficult process.

With the finishing line being constantly delayed and extended, it has been a long road back for the veteran striker who just wants to be back doing the things he loves.

In targeting his ONE Championship comeback, ‘The Hitman’ has had to apply brakes and measures to ensure that he doesn’t rush anything so he can make a full return without any risk of compromising his health in the process.

During an appearance on the Caffeine & Canines podcast, Liam Harrison spoke about the difficulties of not being able to execute his usual routines:

“I'm used to being active at least twice a day, even if I don't train for a fight I mean I go to the gym twice a day. Yeah, I'm used to it, like getting up, doing long walks with my dog every morning, and then I'll just, obviously, my missus had to take her out, because I just couldn’t do it.”

Harrison continued, speaking about the small steps he has been making back to a full recovery:

“But now, I'm back just doing semi-long walks of running stuff now. I started just taking the ball for it and having to do some sprints and stuff instead because I can't get it around fully just yet. But we're getting there, mate. It’s a long, it's a slow process.”

Watch the full podcast interview below: