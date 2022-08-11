Liam Harrison demonstrates unpredictable kick-jab combination that his opponents never see coming

'The Hitman' Liam Harrison has decades of experience in Muay Thai. In addition to being an exceptionally skilled fighter, the 36-year-old also hosts many seminars to educate folks on 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

One such technique he teaches is the kick-jab combination. The British striker throws a roundhouse kick, followed by a jab, both on the same side, which makes it challenging for his opponents to see coming.

ONE Championship recently shared a clip of the combination on Instagram:

"Tried and true 🥊 Watch as Liam Harrison challenges ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao on August 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1!"

In the video, Harrison first demonstrates the striking combination on the bag, followed by using it against an opponent in sparring. In sparring, he was able to use it to score a knockdown against his surprised adversary.

'The Hitman' will need all of his expertise armed and readied for his upcoming match against Muay Thai great Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, who currently holds the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line.

The pair's title match will take place at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Liam Harrison is aiming for GOAT status

With over 300 professional bouts and multiple international world titles to his name, Nong-O is not an easy fighter to stop. However, Liam Harrison will be looking to do just this when they meet on August 26.

The Brit plans to earn the status of the greatest of all time in Muay Thai by defeating Nong-O. Speaking to ONE Championship, Harrison explained:

“I had a lot of good fights in Thailand when I lived there getting that experience, and a lot of crazy fights as a teenager in Leeds that got me really well-known around the UK scene and to the top of the UK. But yeah, winning the ONE title will solidify that [GOAT status]. I think it’s already solidified to be fair, but I think when I win that fight, nobody will be able to touch me.”

Harrison is sounding extremely motivated coming into his fight for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title at ONE on Prime Video 1. The English striker has had some of the most impressive fights and knockouts in ONE history. He is always in exciting bouts and plans to deliver another one on August 26.

