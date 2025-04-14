  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Liam Harrison was disappointed Marat Grigorian missed weight at ONE 172: “I really like him”

Liam Harrison was disappointed Marat Grigorian missed weight at ONE 172: “I really like him”

By Craig Pekios
Modified Apr 14, 2025 10:17 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
[Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Liam Harrison was frustrated with Marat Grigorian's weigh-in gaffe ahead of ONE 172.

Ad

Originally, the three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion was scheduled to square off with ONE newcomer Kaito Ono. Unfortunately, the fight never came to fruition after Grigorian failed to provide a hydration sample during the weigh-in window.

Eventually, Grigorian did provide a passing sample, but he weighed in 0.75 lbs over the limit. Everyone expected the bout to move forward after being renegotiated as a catchweight, but that never happened.

Instead, Ono opted to decline the fight altogether, drawing some heat from fight fans and ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

While speaking with Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post, Harrison admitted to being a bit "pissed off" over Grigorian's miss despite being a big fan of the Armenian:

"The thing is, I like watching Grigorian fight, so I would be a bit pissed off myself thinking, 'Grigorian, I really like him because even when he loses, the fights are always entertaining.' So I would be a bit pissed off myself and I was sort of with him".
Ad

Check out Liam Harrison's comments below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Liam Harrison returns to the Circle at ONE 173 on Aug. 1

Thus far, we haven't heard when Marat Grigorian will be back inside the Circle. However, we know when Liam Harrison will fight again.

After dipping his toe into retirement following a devastating loss to Seksan at ONE 168: Denver in September, 'The Hitman' is headed back to Ball Arena for one more go on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Ad

Standing in his way of a return to the win column will be Lethwei legend Soe Lin Oo.

Ad

Harrison and Soe Lin Oo will square off at ONE 173 on Friday, Aug. 1, when ONE Championship makes its highly anticipated return to the United States.

Also on tap for the event will be a ONE atomweight MMA world title unification clash when Stamp Fairtex meets interim champion Denice Zamboanga in the main event.

Stay tuned to ONE Championship's official website and social media channels for more news on ONE 173.

About the author
Craig Pekios

Craig Pekios

Twitter icon

Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications