Liam Harrison was disappointed Marat Grigorian missed weight at ONE 172: “I really like him”

Liam Harrison was frustrated with Marat Grigorian's weigh-in gaffe ahead of ONE 172.

Originally, the three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion was scheduled to square off with ONE newcomer Kaito Ono. Unfortunately, the fight never came to fruition after Grigorian failed to provide a hydration sample during the weigh-in window.

Eventually, Grigorian did provide a passing sample, but he weighed in 0.75 lbs over the limit. Everyone expected the bout to move forward after being renegotiated as a catchweight, but that never happened.

Instead, Ono opted to decline the fight altogether, drawing some heat from fight fans and ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

While speaking with Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post, Harrison admitted to being a bit "pissed off" over Grigorian's miss despite being a big fan of the Armenian:

"The thing is, I like watching Grigorian fight, so I would be a bit pissed off myself thinking, 'Grigorian, I really like him because even when he loses, the fights are always entertaining.' So I would be a bit pissed off myself and I was sort of with him".

Check out Liam Harrison's comments below:

Liam Harrison returns to the Circle at ONE 173 on Aug. 1

Thus far, we haven't heard when Marat Grigorian will be back inside the Circle. However, we know when Liam Harrison will fight again.

After dipping his toe into retirement following a devastating loss to Seksan at ONE 168: Denver in September, 'The Hitman' is headed back to Ball Arena for one more go on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Standing in his way of a return to the win column will be Lethwei legend Soe Lin Oo.

Harrison and Soe Lin Oo will square off at ONE 173 on Friday, Aug. 1, when ONE Championship makes its highly anticipated return to the United States.

Also on tap for the event will be a ONE atomweight MMA world title unification clash when Stamp Fairtex meets interim champion Denice Zamboanga in the main event.

Stay tuned to ONE Championship's official website and social media channels for more news on ONE 173.

