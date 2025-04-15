Liam Harrison happy for ‘friend’ Masaaki Noiri’s victory over dangerous Tawanchai: “He’s a really nice guy”

While English Muay Thai icon and ONE Championship veteran 'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom had picked Thai star Tawanchai PK Saenchai to beat Japanese veteran Masaaki Noiri at the recently concluded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last month, he didn't expect the latter to win in devastating fashion.
Noiri shocked the world with a third-round annihilation of Tawanchai at ONE 172 to capture the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title, winning via technical knockout.
Harrison says he's close friends with the Japanese star and was happy to see him get such a huge win.
Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin in a recent interview on YouTube, 'Hitman' said:
"I said yesterday, I’m friends with Noiri - he’s a really nice guy and I’m glad that he did win that fight because when he came to ONE he had just a rough time them first two tight fights, didn’t he?"
Needless to say, Noiri's victory over Tawanchai came as a shock to everyone, including Harrison.
ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang went down live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com.
Liam Harrison 'unretires' to face Burmese striking legend Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173: Denver
39-year-old 'Hitman' Liam Harrison was last seen in action in a losing effort to Thai veteran Seksan Or Kwanmuang in late 2024 and announced his retirement from professional competition shortly after.
But the veteran fighter has made that retirement short-lived, as he is set to step back inside the ONE Championship ring to face another big name.
Harrison is set to throw down Burmese veteran Soe Lin Oo in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai bout.
The two lock horns at ONE 173: Denver, which is set to take place live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, Aug. 1.
Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch.