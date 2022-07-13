Liam Harrison honing his combinations for upcoming Nong-O Gaiyanghadao clash at ONE 161

Liam Harrison has his target and he’s sharpening his tools for his upcoming world title match against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

The two top-class strikers will feature in an electrifying clash at the stacked ONE 161: Moraes vs. Johnson II on August 26, which broadcasts on US prime time via Amazon Prime Video, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

A fierce yet technical striker, Harrison has built a reputation as one of the most hardened Muay Thai fighters outside of Thailand. The British striker, who will be in the biggest fight of his career, is leaving nothing to chance and has hit the gym with vigorous intent.

ONE Championship on Instagram shared what Harrison could potentially throw at Nong-O in their titanic matchup.

Harrison, the No.5 contender in the bantamweight Muay Thai division, was seen working on his combinations, as he prepares to put Nong-O to sleep.

ONE Championship posted:

“‘Hitman’ is a combination genius 🧠 Watch as Liam Harrison challenges Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship belt at ONE 161! 🔥 @liambadco.”

Harrison won his previous two fights in ONE Championship to climb the ranks of his talented division. It was his last victory, though, that put him into the world title picture against Nong-O.

‘Hitman’ had possibly the greatest comeback victory in the promotion’s history when he came back from the brink of defeat and stunned Thai star Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic this past April.

After getting knocked down twice, Harrison went on a maddening counterattack and dropped Muangthai three times to earn a first-round TKO win.

Liam Harrison takes time to teach students the art of Muay Thai

Liam Harrison is in the thick of things when it comes to his preparations against Nong-O. However, he has no problems toning things down a bit and teaching students 'the art of the eight limbs'.

In an Instagram post, Harrison shared a clip of him teaching his students the fundamentals of the counterattack.

Harrison wrote:

“Sunday tekkers from today’s seminar, elbow counter against the straight right to the body.”

'The Hitman' also shared the basics of utilizing switch kicks to create creative combinations.

Despite his fast-paced tendency inside the circle, Harrison is as patient as a wise master when teaching his students the different strikes used in Muay Thai:

“Saturday Tekkers….A nice time to utilize the kick-punch off the switch kick when someone does the K1 style cushion defense against the body kick.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far