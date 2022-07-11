Liam Harrison teaches students how to counter with the right elbow

No. 5-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison regularly provides tutorials on some of his most innovative combat sports strikes through his social media channels.

ONE Championship shared a video clip in a recent post on Instagram, featuring the ‘Hitman’ walking his students through countering a strike with a well-placed right elbow.

Liam Harrison will get the opportunity to put his incredible offense on display when he steps back into the circle on August 26. ‘Hitman’ will get his shot at ONE gold when he faces reigning bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao in the co-main event of ONE 161.

ONE 161 will give Harrison his biggest stage yet as he looks to capture his first ONE world championship while the promotion makes its highly-anticipated debut at U.S. primetime on Amazon Prime Video.

Liam Harrison believes if anyone can knock out Nong-O, it's him

Liam Harrison scored his world title opportunity following one of the greatest comebacks in ONE Championship history against Muangthai PK Saenchai at ONE 156 in April.

After suffering two quick knockdowns in the first round, it looked all but over for the ‘Hitman’. With nothing left to lose, Harrison let his hands go and scored three straight knockdowns to earn the TKO victory in one of the most edge-of-your-seat rounds witnessed inside the circle.

The comeback earned ‘Hitman’ a world title opportunity and a cool $100,000 bonus.

Heading into the biggest fight of his combat sports career, Liam Harrison spoke with ONE Championship to talk about his opponent and the game plan he hopes to implement in their title showdown.

"I know what level of skill this man is on. I'm not an idiot. He's one of the most skillful fighters [of all time]. But I'm not going to change my style now just because I'm coming across one of the best fighters of all time. If anyone could knock him out, it's me. Nobody he has fought with punches as I do. If I land clean, then anyone in four-ounce gloves will go."

Harrison reiterated his belief in the power he possesses and looked at his bout with Nong-O as an opportunity to prove it to the rest of the world.

"I believe in my power so much that if I land clean in those 4-ounce gloves on anyone, they're gone, and I proved that again."

