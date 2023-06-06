Liam Harrison hopeful of Superbon’s ability after ‘horrendous KO’ by Chingiz Allazov

Going into ONE Fight Night 11, striking veteran Liam Harrison has got his eyes on one particular match-up.

On June 9th at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the former featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will make his return to the Circle.

At ONE Fight Night 6 in January, the once pound-for-pound number one suffered a ruthless knockout loss at the hands of Chingiz Allazov who took his place as the divisional king.

The former champion’s comeback trail starts with Tayfun Ozcan, a man he was originally scheduled to fight back at ONE on Prime Video 2 in October last year.

Whilst Ozcan has the opportunity to secure the biggest win of his career to date, the big question going into this one is around Superbon and which version of himself he brings to the global stage after such a devastating loss at the start of the year.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Liam Harrison spoke about the fight and how he will always tune in to watch the former champ but isn’t sure how he will look on his return:

“I love watching Superbon fight, but I think this fight all depends on how well he bounces back from that horrendous KO by Allazov.”

As he watches from the sidelines due to his ongoing injuries and recovery process, Harrison is plotting his own huge comeback fight as he chases after the all-British dream fight with the bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

ONE Fight Night 11 will air live and for free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime Video subscription on June 9.

