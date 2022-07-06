Paddy Pimblett tells Liam Harrison why he loves ONE Championship

Liam Harrison recently made an appearance on Chattin Pony with Paddy the Baddy, a podcast hosted by Paddy Pimblett where the Liverpool-product told his companion that he's a fan of ONE Championship.

ONE stands apart from other major martial arts organizations by using a unique weigh-in system that is dictated by the fighters' hydration levels. Other MMA prmotions are permeated with images of athletes cutting dangerous amounts of weight, and Pimblett is clearly an admirer of the way ONE does things.

“I proper enjoy ONE, lad. I do. I really like watching it. And the MMA. And obviously, I love the hydration system that they do, the weight cutting system.”

Pimblett recently racked up back-to-back victories and is currently enjoying the brightest spell of his career. But the 27-year-old might face a tougher weight cut than most other fighters in his division, given his propensity to famously balloon up in weight when's he's out of competition.

Like Pimblett, Liam Harrison is an icon of the British martial arts scene. He's a multi-time world champion and a legend of the game, but at 36 years old, the veteran appears to be saving his best for ONE.

Liam Harrison's classic fight vs. Muangthai P.K.Saenchai wowed Paddy Pimblett

Liam 'The Hitman' Harrison may be in the twighlight of his career, but he's proven he can still produce magic at the highest level. The fighter produced an iconic performance against Muangthai P.K.Saenchai at ONE 156 in April. After suffering a pair of early knockdowns, the Brit showed legendary resilience to produce a trio of his own knockdowns, eventually wining the fight via TKO.

His performance was appreciated around the world, and he was awarded $100k for his performance bonus in addition to receiving a shot at Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. 'The Baddy' was also left in awe of the Leeds man.

“That got put on in our group chat and I was like…Lad! Lad! I had to put it on the telly because the phone wasn’t good enough,” said Pimblett.

No date is currently scheduled for Liam Harrison's shot at unseating Nong-O from the bantamweight throne.

