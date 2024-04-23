Liam Harrison ponders if he can "do anything as ridiculous" in ONE 167 return as he did against Muangthai in 2022

Liam Harrison may be going up in age, but he's deadset on proving that power is permanent.

The British Muay Thai legend is gearing up for his highly anticipated return after nearly two years of absence due to injury. Harrison will face Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167, and he plans to channel his inner 'Hitman' again.

Ahead of his comeback, Liam Harrison looked back at his fairy tale knockout win over Thai slugger Muangthai PK Saenchai at ONE 156 in April 2022.

"Two years ago today, me and Muangthai won Fight of the Year 2022 and pulled this little number out of the bag. Wonder if I can do anything as ridiculous in my next few fights 👀 #muaythai #onechampionship," wrote Harrison on Instagram.

Harrison was knocked down twice in the opening round of their bantamweight Muay Thai match but the multiple-time world champion pulled off arguably the greatest comeback in the sport's history.

The now 38-year-old stunned Muangthai with incredible resolve and dropped the PK Saenchai product three times in a minute to capture the improbable first-round knockout win.

Harrison will now bring that same energy when he faces Kitano on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Liam Harrison recalls what went through his head Muangthai dropped him

Going back up after a second consecutive knockdown would have been almost impossible for anyone, but Liam Harrison isn't a run-of-the-mill fighter.

Harrison recalled in an interview with Fight Energy Films how he felt after Muangthai sent him crashing to the canvas for the second time in their ONE 156 showdown.

'Hitman' recounted talking to himself as referee Justin Brown went through the mandatory eight-count. He said:

"So I just sat there like I got my thoughts together and I basically just said 'Right, this is not Muay Thai anymore. This is a fight now, this is how you like it, this is what you signed up for.' I looked in the mirror before the fight and I looked at myself and I made a deal with myself that I was going to win."

Watch Harrison's entire interview below: