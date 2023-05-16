Liam Harrison recalls 'whirlwind 24 hours' when he got offered Floyd Mayweather bout

Veteran British striker Liam Harrison nearly booked a fight against retired legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. earlier this year and recalls it with amazement.

Currently on the sidelines as he recovers from a knee injury he suffered last August, ‘Hitman’ said that while he is not competing at the moment, he is still getting looks from interested parties.

Among them were the handlers of ‘Money’ who wanted to get him for a possible boxing showdown back in January.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post during fight week for ONE Championship’s recent debut live on-ground offering in the United States, Liam Harrison shared that discussions with Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s people caught him by surprise and were a whirlwind.

The fighter from Leeds said:

“Right it’s absolutely crazy so I was obviously booked in for my surgery in January but then Floyd Mayweather’s team approached and said listen we want you to fight Floyd Mayweather and I’m like ‘is this for real?’ and it was just a whirlwind 24 hours. I ended up being on Facetime to Floyd’s manager, he was saying ‘right here’s what’s going to happen’ blah blah blah blah and I’m like ‘holy shit.’”

The Bad Company affiliate added:

“And then I went back home and thinking ‘hey has that just happened.’”

Watch the interview below:

The fight, however, did not push through and Liam Harrison proceeded with his surgery.

The British slugger injured his knee after being struck by a nasty leg kick by former ONE bantamweight world champion Nong-O Hama in the opening round of their title showdown at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August. He was unable to continue, and absorbed a technical knockout defeat,

Liam Harrison said he has been steadily progressing in his recuperation and is eyeing a return to action later this year and hopes to get a shot at the division gold now held by fellow United Kingdom fighter Jonathan Haggerty.

