Liam Harrison returns for kickboxing clash against Shinji Suzuki at ONE Fight Night 38 on December 5

The legend of British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison will continue in a three-round bantamweight kickboxing clash against Japan's Shinji Suzuki at ONE Fight Night 38 on Dec. 5 in Bangkok, Thailand.After announcing his retirement following a TKO loss to Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168: Denver, it appears the 40-year-old veteran had a change of heart.‘Hitman’ will figure in his first kickboxing appearance in the home of martial arts, as he looks to return to the winning column. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe three-time Muay Thai World Champion is one of the promotion’s most beloved strikers, showcasing heart, grit, and explosive striking in his victories over Mohammed Bin Mahmoud and Muangthai PK Saenchai.Even in defeat, Harrison never fails to entertain and always delivers with pulsating action from start to finish.Now, the Bad Company affiliate will take on the 39-year-old Suzuki, who’s also seeking a bounce-back performance.The 2022 Road to ONE: Japan tournament winner has gone 1-2 in the world’s largest martial arts organization, beating Han Zi Hao but falling short against Suablack Tor Pran49 and Jake Peacock.With both fighters standing at career crossroads, fireworks are guaranteed in this all-striking affair, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime.ONE Fight Night 38 is free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.Confirmed fights for ONE Fight Night 38Headlining ONE's final Amazon card of 2025 will be a bantamweight MMA world title showdown between champion Fabricio 'Wonder Boy' Andrade and surging Mongolian challenger Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.Elite BJJ athletes Diogo Reis and Daiki Yonekura will also tussle for the vacant ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.Elsewhere, a pivotal welterweight MMA clash between Isi 'Doxz' Fitikefu and undefeated Dzhabir Dzhabrailov will also go down.Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest updates on this developing event.