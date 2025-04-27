Liam Harrison says its crucial for UK’s best to get the hang of fighting in Thailand: “Get the experience”

Liam Harrison encourages aspiring UK fighters to get as much experience fighting in Thailand as possible. In recent years, fighters hailing from the United Kingdom have invaded ONE Championship, putting England and Scotland on the Muay Thai map.

That includes Harrison, who has emerged as a fan favorite because of his fast and furious fighting style.

During a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), 'The Hitman' was asked by a fan whether or not it's important for fighters from the UK to train in Thailand.

Harrison responded:

"It is important to go out to Thailand to get the experience of it, and fight at the stadiums out there."

Check out the fan question and Liam Harrison's response below:

Fan question and Liam Harrison's reply. [Screenshot courtesy: @weareonechampionship on Reddit]

While Harrison calls Bad Company Gym in Leeds, England, his home, he has regularly trained in Thailand, frequenting Jitti Gym and Yokkao, both in Bangkok.

Currently, Harrison is gearing up for his highly anticipated return to the Circle when ONE Championship heads back to the United States this summer.

Liam Harrison returns to the Circle at ONE 173 on Friday, August 1

On Friday, August 1, martial arts' biggest global organization will once again invade The Mile High City—Denver, Colorado—as the promotion presents ONE 173 at Ball Arena.

In the main event of the evening, atomweight queens Denice Zamboanga and Stamp Fairtex will square off in a highly anticipated title unification clash.

But first, fans in the Centennial State will see Liam Harrison grace the cage once again for an epic showdown with Lethwei legend Soe Lin Oo.

Harrison will look to climb back into the win column after coming up short against Seksan Or. Kwanmuang at ONE 168 in September. Similarly, the Myanmar star looks to snap a three-fight losing skid when he faces 'The Hitman' on U.S. soil this summer.

For more details on ONE 173 on Friday, August 1 in Denver, Colorado, visit ONE Championship’s official website and stay up to date via the promotion’s social media channels.

