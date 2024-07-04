Liam Harrison says frequent call outs of upcoming opponent Seksan have been ‘out of love and admiration’

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom has long clamored for a showdown with Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

Now that he's finally getting it, the 38-year-old star believes the two can create an explosive fight for the fans.

But despite him constantly badgering ONE Championship to make the fight, Harrison says it's all because he has so much respect for 'The Man Who Yields to No One'.

Trending

Harrison spoke to Sky Sports MMA Club in a recent interview and had this to say about the looming bout.

"Everyone wants to see me and Seksan. I think that would be really amazing. Like I said before, I wanted that Seksan fight. I sort of called him out but not in hatred or disrespect, it’s been out of love and admiration. He’s been my hero for years and he will be my hero, during, before and after that fight. I think he and I can create something really special for the fans."

'Hitman' Liam Harrison is set to lock horns with 'The Man Who Yields to No One' Seksan Or Kwanmuang of Thailand at ONE 168: Denver, which broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, September 6th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Liam Harrison takes career by the horns and looks to ride off into the sunset: "I’ll go in my own terms"

A near career-ending knee injury was never going to stop 'Hitman' Liam Harrison from writing his own final chapter in his storybook career.

The 38-year-old British striking veteran knew he would make it back to the ring to write his own destiny.

He said:

"I wouldn’t be able to look back and say I have done everything I wanted to do now. It’s my terms, I’m retiring like that. Fingers crossed, I would be able to do that. I’ve got this one last run, see how long we could go, how many fights we could get in a year or two and I’ll go in my own terms."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback