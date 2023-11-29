Liam Harrison says Hitman Fight League is perfect retirement plan to ‘stop him from losing his mind’

British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison is already making plans for when he eventually retires from combat sports.

Harrison, 38, has established himself as one of the world’s most exciting strikers throughout the 20 years of competing on the biggest Muay Thai platforms.

However, the ‘Hitman’ knows he can’t fight forever. That’s why the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger is making his post-retirement plans.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Liam Harrison revealed that creating his own promotion, ‘Hitman Fight League’ will be a way for him to stay in the industry once he’s no longer able to throw hands himself.

“So hopefully I can take all this on board and I can give it back to the fighters a little bit and we can make some opportunities for them and we can get some really good fights going on for the crowds as well and we can give a little bit back to the crowds a little bit back to the fighters and it'll give me something to do to stop me from losing my mind when I can't fight anymore, so yeah it'll be everyone's win really,” Harrison said.

Liam Harrison looks to make one more run at a ONE world title

Before Liam Harrison starts thinking about riding off into the sunset, he plans on making one more run at a ONE world title.

It all starts on January 12 when he makes his first appearance for the promotion more than a year removed from a devastating knee injury that put him on the shelf for all of 2023.

In his return, ‘Hitman’ will welcome former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker to the art of eight limbs.

‘Hands of Stone’ makes his Muay Thai debut, riding back-to-back wins over Kim Jae Woong and Stephen Loman in the all-encompassing sport.

The Brazilian knockout machine hopes those wins will earn him a trilogy bout with reigning bantamweight MMA titleholder Fabricio Andrade. But in the meantime, Lineker is happy to stay busy by being the first man to challenge Harrison when he makes his highly anticipated comeback.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.