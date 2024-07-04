Liam Harrison says Jonathan Haggerty has chance to prove ‘what he’s made of’ against Superlek at ONE 168

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom has had a rocky relationship with two-sport world champion and countryman 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty.

But the 38-year-old combat sports veteran maintains he still has loads of respect for Haggerty, the athlete, despite not particularly being fond of him as a fighter.

Harrison says he will be watching closely when Haggerty defends the bantamweight Muay Thai gold against Thai icon 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 in September.

Speaking to Sky Sports MMA Club in a recent interview, Harrison talked about Haggerty's upcoming world title defense.

Trending

'Hitman' said:

"When I was 25, I wanted to fight all the guys who were also 25, who were in their prime and I wanted to show that I was the best. He’s fighting Superlek."

Harrison continued:

"In my opinion, Superlek is the best striker on the planet at the minute. But he’s got some good wins, Haggerty. But if you look at it, they are all against the older guys. Sam-A, when he won the first belt, was 36-37 and a lot smaller. Nong-O, 36-37. Those are his two best wins. But now against Superlek, we are really going to see what he’s made of here."

Despite being the world champion, many fans view Haggerty as the underdog heading into his next fight, especially having lost to Superlek a few years ago outside of ONE Championship.

Liam Harrison makes highly anticipated comeback against Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168: Denver

'Hitman' Liam Harrison is set to lock horns with Thai legend 'The Man Who Yields to No One' Seksan Or Kwanmuang of Thailand at ONE 168: Denver, which broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, September 6th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback