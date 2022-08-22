“One foreigner who could beat Rodtang” - Liam Harrison says Savvas Michael has the skills to beat the Thai phenom

'The Hitman' Liam Harrison has been at the top of the Muay Thai world for a very long time, and he knows the game and recognizes talent. The upcoming ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title challenger recently spoke about the fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Savvas Michael.

Michael and the Muay Thai phenom Rodtang are both highly skilled strikers. They'll compete to try to win and earn a place in the finals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix when they fight at ONE on Prime Video 1.

The 36-year-old Harrison offered his opinion on this matchup when he spoke to SCMP MMA in an interview. The British striker said:

"I honestly don't know. I can't call that fight. I mean, again, people are writing Savvas off, but I think [if] there's one foreigner who could beat Rodtang, it is possibly Savvas. But again, Rodtang is an absolute beast."

Catch the full interview below:

It will be a highly tense matchup when Rodtang and Savvas meet. Both are hungry for victory and bring tons of Muay Thai experience. Given the stakes, Harrison struggled to make a pick in this fight.

"I honestly don't know. Obviously, most people are going to pick Rodtang. But Savvas is my friend, and I really want him to win. But with Rodtang, it's a different story. So it'd be an interesting one because Savvas has leveled up a lot. But Rodtang is an absolute animal. So I don't know."

Liam Harrison and Muay Thai at ONE on Prime Video 1

ONE on Prime Video 1 will have some of the best Muay Thai talents in the history of combat sports. Rodtang and Savvas Michael are competing for a place in the World Grand Prix final, along with Walter Goncalves and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

'The Hitman' Liam Harrison will be in the co-main event of this fight card. He will look to take the crown from reigning and defending ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

All of this world-class Muay Thai action will go down at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Liam Harrison and Nong-O are known for their knockouts and excitement. 'The Hitman' is an action fighter, while Nong-O is a precision striker. Both of these men will be fighting for their legacies and look to leave Singapore with ONE gold.

