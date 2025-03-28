Liam Harrison says Superlek looked out of his element in rematch with Nabil Anane: “He didn’t want to be there”

As far as Liam Harrison is concerned, Superlek Kiatmoo9 didn't look like himself at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 inside Japan's iconic Saitama Super Arena.

'The Kicking Machine' was the favorite entering his showdown with Nabil Anane, considering he already dispatched the Algerian-Thai sensation quite easily before.

However, much to the surprise of the world, the tables were completely turned after Anane annihilated Superlek for three rounds for the dominant unanimous decision victory.

The Team Mehdi Zatout athlete even became the first fighter to knock down the pound-for-pound best striker with a vicious head kick in round one.

Appearing in an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin, Harrison didn't sugarcoat Superlek's lackluster performance:

"Because in round three, I think he could sort of tell that he didn’t want to be there. He would just move going through the motions, Nabil was miles ahead and Superlek wasn’t even trying. He wasn’t kicking, there was no game plan or anything."

To be fair, a lot of factors came into play prior to this epic rematch. Superlek missed weight and hydration and was stripped of his bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong also confirmed that the former two-sport champ refused to fight afterwards, but later on agreed to a three-round non-title bout.

Liam Harrison says Nabil Anane has come to his own

Liam Harrison gave credit where it's due, praising Nabil Anane's meteoric ascent against elite competition.

The British striker admitted he went against the 20-year-old sensation in his previous fight predictions but is now a big believer in the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion's abilities.

Harrison said in the same interview:

"I never really thought he had any snap in his shots before. He was really tall, good knees, awkward to fight, but now, when his shots connect, there's a horrible snappy noise at the end of it. You can tell he's got some serious power now."

Watch 'The Hitman's' full interview with Nick Atkin:

