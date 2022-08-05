"Ready for anything" - Liam Harrison shows he can play defense too

British Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison is an expert on 'The Art of 8 Limbs.' He is best known for his aggressive and exciting style of fighting. However, the 36-year-old 'Hitman' recently shared a clip on Instagram showing his versatility as a defensive counter striker.

The English-born fighter posted:

"Ready for anything 🥷🏻 🥷🏻🥷🏻 Cover the right punch and counter the body kick."

See the clip below:

It is a clip of Harrison blocking a punch, catching a kick, and sweeping his opponent while sparring.

The training video impressed fans who commented on the clip. @muaythaimeme commented, saying:

"3 moves ahead."

@irish_whiskey_king added:

"This man's technique is amazing 💪🏻"

ONE Championship fan @wilsonpips commented and said:

"I call this move "HOWOW" a mix of how and wow!!!😱🤣🤣 I think i have watched it 20+ times 😰😂 & I am still watching IT😭🤣"

[Photo Credit: @ONEChampionship] Instagram Comments

Liam Harrison in the ONE Circle

'The Hitman' Liam Harrison had one of the most electrifying fights in ONE Championship in his most recent bout. He faced dangerous striker 'The Elbow Zombie' Muangthai PK.Saenchai.

The 36-year-old fighter was dropped twice by his Thai-born opponent. He then rebounded, scoring three consecutive knockdowns of his own. These two fighters exchanged five knockdowns in a single round.

Muay Thai in small gloves? Sign me up every single time. Five knockdowns in the course of 90 seconds?!?! Things got WILD at #ONE156 with Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK.Saenchai.Muay Thai in small gloves? Sign me up every single time. Five knockdowns in the course of 90 seconds?!?! Things got WILD at #ONE156 with Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK.Saenchai. Muay Thai in small gloves? Sign me up every single time. https://t.co/RTT577ZLPY

In the post-fight interview, Harrison said that's exactly what fans can expect with him every fight out:

"What did I say? What you see is what you get. And what you get is knockdowns, knockouts, blood, sweat, guts, drama, and excitement. I come here on this stage, and I want to entertain and if that didn't entertain you then nothing will."

This fight was so entertaining that it won Harrison performance bonuses totaling $100,000 and a shot at the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

Harrison and Nong-O are booked to fight at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs on US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Coming into the biggest fight of his career, Liam Harrison is confident that he will be able to knock out the legendary Muay Thai fighter Nong-O. In an interview with ONE, the British striker said:

“If anyone could knock him out, it’s me. Nobody he has fought with, punches like I do. If I land clean on anyone in 4-ounce gloves, they will go.”

