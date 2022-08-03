Liam Harrison demonstrates how to free the leg if a kick is caught

ONE Championship's Liam Harrison is more than just a brawler. The seemingly wild and chaotic Muay Nuok (aggressor) is actually a highly technical and cerebral fighter. The classes that he frequently posts on his Instagram are testament to this.

In a recent video Harrison posted to Instagram, he demonstrated how to successfully free one's leg once it gets caught by an opponent. He also showed how to do it in a way that allows fighters to push off their foe, allowing for safer distance management.

The subtle shrug of the hips, which pushes the opponent off the leg, is quite hard to catch at first glance. It's definitely something that needs to be drilled multiple times to get right in a real fight.

Liam Harrison had his technique down pat, as he showed in the video when, marvelously, he pulled off the kick-catch counter with ease.

Fighters best start drilling this technique now, lest their kicks get caught in more than just a sparring practice.

Watch the lesson below:

Liam Harrison will challenge Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on August 26

To kickstart ONE's historic deal with Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform will air its first ONE event, ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, at US primetime on August 26. This will be another chance for ONE Championship athletes to have an even bigger fanbase with North American viewers.

Needless to say, the card will be packed with some of the most high-profile matches in the organization, including a world title rematch for the ages.

The historic event will be headlined by the rematch between ONE flyweight world champion Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes and MMA legend Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson.

In the co-main event of the evening, fans will witness dominant ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao attempt to successfully defend his title for the sixth consecutive time. The Thai legend will be looking to defend his throne against none other than Liam Harrison.

This Muay Thai world title clash will be a combination of high drama, unbelievable action, and world-class technical mastery.

For more information on the event, click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far