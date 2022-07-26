Liam Harrison teaches how to throw lightning-quick elbow strikes from a checked kick

ONE Championship's Muay Thai brawler Liam Harrison might seem like he's a wild man inside the circle, but in reality, he is a highly technical and cerebral striker. This can be seen duriing his classes back home in Leeds, England, or in seminars he conducts around the globe.

In a recent video he posted on Instagram, Harrison showed how setting things up in Muay Thai can pay dividends. 'The Hitman' set up a lightning-quick upwards elbow after setting it up with a fake leg kick.

Here's the video:

The key to landing the elbow strike was the first leg kick that Harrison threw. The first kick sets the opponent's mind into thinking that another one is coming. Once Harrisonn fakes the next kick, his opponent will try to defend it but won't be prepared to defend the oncoming elbow. It's a classic misdirection.

Even in his seemingly chaotic style, Harrison has an ingenious method to his madness.

Liam Harrison will challenge ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the belt at ONE on Prime Video 1

To kickstart ONE's historic deal with Amazon Prime Video, the North American viewing public will finally get to witness ONE fighters in full action, starting with ONE on Prime Video 1. The August 26 card is filled to the brim with the best the Asian organization has to offer - from world champions to rising stars.

While the main event is getting a lot of attention because of the highly anticipated rematch in ONE Championship history between Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson, the co-main event should also be making headlines.

The co-headlining bout will showcase the most dominant ONE Super Series world champion ever. Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will be making his sixth straight world title defense against 'The Hitman' Liam Harrison.

Harrison will have to be more than just a brawler on this one. He has to use controlled and calculated chaos if he's to fight the wily tactician Nong-O. Harrison will look to overwhelm the champion with this calculated chaos and Nong-O will try to surgically dismantle his challenger like he does time and time again. Tune in on August 26 on Amazon Prime video to find out who will be victorious in these bouts.

