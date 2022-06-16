"If anyone could knock him out, it’s me" - Liam Harrison talks Nong-O title shot

British Muay Thai striker Liam Harrison is getting ready for his title shot against Muay Thai bantamweight champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. The title challenger says that he will be the one to knock out the reigning king and capture the title.

Speaking in an interview with ONE Championship, 'The Hitman' said:

“I know what level of skill this man is on. I’m not an idiot, he’s one of the most skillful fighters [of all time]. So what else am I going to do?... I’m about heart, grit, hard punches, hard kicks, and just coming to entertain and look for the knockout."

Harrison is well aware of what an impressive talent his next opponent is, but says he will be able to knock him out and end the reign of Nong-O. He explained:

"And listen, if anyone could knock him out, it’s me. Nobody he has fought with punches like I do. If I land clean then anyone in 4-ounce gloves will go.”

Nong-O is an impressive champion who has defended his title in five bouts. His previous three fights were all won by way of knockout. He will face the aggressive striker Liam 'The Hitman' Harrison later in 2022.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Up next for ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao – Liam Harrison! Up next for ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao – Liam Harrison! 🇬🇧#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/yC9A09CSQw

Liam Harrison on his title shot

Earlier this year, Harrison was in a Fight of the Year contender when he faced 'The Elbow Zombie' Muangthai PK.Saenchai. The two only fought one round but exchanged five knockdowns in that time. For his entertaining victory, Harrison was given a performance bonus and a title shot.

The English-born fighter is proud of his last outing. He told ONE:

“I know I gave my mum and dad and my fiancee a bit of a heart attack, but other than that, I’m happy with it. I don’t care if I got dropped when I made a mistake. I got up, and I put it right, and I knocked him out.”

John Morgan @JohnMorgan_MMA



Muay Thai in small gloves? Sign me up every single time. Five knockdowns in the course of 90 seconds?!?! Things got WILD at #ONE156 with Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK.Saenchai.Muay Thai in small gloves? Sign me up every single time. Five knockdowns in the course of 90 seconds?!?! Things got WILD at #ONE156 with Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK.Saenchai. Muay Thai in small gloves? Sign me up every single time. https://t.co/RTT577ZLPY

Liam Harrison has over 100 fights in his nearly 25-year-long career in combat sports. He will be seeking the highest title of his career when he faces Nong-O for the ONE Championship belt. Harrison says this is perfect timing:

“Everyone has always asked me, ‘Who do you wish you could have fought?’ I always said 'Nong-O,' but I thought I might not ever get the chance. Now I have. And especially now for his belt as well. So it came at a perfect time."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far