Liam Harrison teaches how to throw elbow to break the Thai clinch

With over 20 years of experience in Muay Thai, Liam Harrison is an expert in the 'Art of Eight Limbs'. Luckily for fans of the sport, he is willing to impart the knowledge he has learned.

On Instagram, ONE Championship recently shared a clip of him teaching in a seminar:

""Hitman" keeps it ruthless 😈 Will Liam Harrison end Nong-O Gaiyanghadao's dominant reign at ONE 161?"

Watch the clip below:

The clip shows Harrison demonstrating how to break out of a Thai clinch. Harrison pushes the opponent's head back with his hands on the fighter's chin to create space, and pulls his own head back to try to break the grip of his opponent. Next, he lands a thunderous elbow.

'Hitman' Liam Harrison is coming off one of the most exciting fights in combat sports history. The English-born fighter traded five knockdowns in a single round against Muangthai PK.Saenchai. The victory was so exciting that it earned Harrison two performance bonuses and a world title shot.

Harrison will look to take the bantamweight Muay Thai world title off of Nong-O Gaiyanghadao at ONE 161 on August 26 on US prime time.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Liam Harrison at ONE 161

Liam Harrison always brings exciting action to the circle. At ONE 161, he will be looking to do just that but also take a world title with him. Speaking in an interview with ONE, the English fighter explained that he has the utmost respect for Nong-O but will be aiming for a knockout:

“He’s been on an eight-fight win streak in ONE. He’s defending his title and no one’s been able to touch him, but all good things come to an end, so let’s just see what happens... I know what level of skill this man is on. I’m not an idiot, he’s one of the most skillful fighters [of all time]... If anyone could knock him out, it’s me."

The reigning and defending ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O also spoke quite highly of his next challenger. He explained that he watches technical breakdowns of Harrison on YouTube but will still be aiming to win by KO.

In an interview with ONE, he said:

"I often study his techniques and trainings on YouTube, and I found he is a good striker... Liam, I will go all out in our upcoming fight. You should prepare yourself well because I’m about to knock you out, for sure.”

The world title fight will be featured on ONE 161 to be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video on August 26. The fight event will also have Adriano Moraes looking to defend his flyweight world title against 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson for a second time. ONE 161 will be full of combat sports action.

