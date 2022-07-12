Liam Harrison teaches students how to execute kick-punch combo off the switch kick

ONE Championship's favorite Muay Thai brawler Liam Harrison might seem like a wild man inside the Circle, but in truth, he is a highly cerebral fighter. This shows in how he conducts his classes with his students back home in Leeds, England or in seminars he conducts around the world.

In a recent video he posted on Instagram, Harrison showed his class how to set up a marvelous kick-punch combination right off a left switch kick.

Here's a video of the technique:

The combination is quite effective, especially with the early set up of the switch kick. The kick-punch combination, mechanically working like a Superman punch, lands effectively because of the early switch kick set up.

It may seem like he's a brawler, but Liam Harrison still uses cerebral tactics to employ his controlled chaos inside the Circle. Look to see his brand of Muay Nuok (aggressor) once he faces ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao at ONE 161.

Liam Harrison to face Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 161

To mark the beginning of ONE's landmark deal with Amazon Prime Video, the US audience will finally get ONE athletes in full glory, starting with ONE 161. In the first event of this multi-year deal, the August 26 card will be packed with the best the Asian organization has to offer.

While the main event is a banger of a fight featuring perhaps the most anticipated rematch in ONE history, Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson II, the co-main event also deserves headlines.

The co-headlining fight will feature perhaps the most dominant ONE Super Series world champion ever, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. The Muay Thai living legend will make his sixth straight world title defense against brawling Englishman Liam Harrison.

Expect a classic tactician vs. brawler dynamic in this one. Look to see if Harrison can manage to overwhelm the champion with his chaos or if Nong-O once again surgically dismantles his opponent. Tune in on August 26 to find out.

