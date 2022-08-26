“I’m not afraid to take damage” - Liam Harrison is unfazed by the power of Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Fans are in for a treat every time Liam Harrison steps inside the Circle. The British Muay Thai star delivers show-stopping performances with his fan-friendly style. Perhaps the best example of this was in Harrison’s last outing at ONE 156 in April. Squaring off with Muangthai PK.Saenchai, ’Hitman’ was all but out after being dropped twice early in the first round.

With nothing left to lose, Harrison unloaded on Muangthai, delivering a flurry of strikes like tornado flinging debris in every direction. It was too much for the Thai challenger to handle and Harrison scored the TKO in the first round in what many believe is the greatest round in ONE Championship history.

As a result, Liam Harrison gets the chance to face perhaps the greatest Muay Thai fighter in ONE today, Nong-O Gaiyanghado for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship. A dangerous fighter in his own right, Nong-O holds an undefeated record of 8-0 inside the Circle, coming off three straight knockouts. However, none of that impresses Harrison, who promises to give the fans a show no matter how dangerous his opponent is. While speaking at the ONE on Prime Video 1 press conference, Harrison said:

“Does this look like a face that’s afraid to get cut? I look like that guy off of Texas Chainsaw Massacre mate, I’m not afraid to get cut. I’m not afraid to take damage. My style is fan-friendly and I like to go forward a lot.”

Nong-O plans to keep defending his bantamweight title should he get past Liam Harrison

Defending his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship title for an incredible sixth time against Liam Harrison in the ONE on Prime Video 1 co-main event, many have speculated about the Muay Thai icon looking to conquer another division should he get past the ‘Hitman’ on Friday.

Nong-O recently commented about a potential super fight with fellow Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, but it now sounds like Nong-O is eager to continue reigning over the world of bantamweights.

Speaking at the ONE on Prime Video 1 press conference, Nong-O confirmed his intention to continue defending his world title and that he has no plans to move on to another division or look for an opportunity to be a two-division world champion.

“I want to keep the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship, there’s no going up [a division] for me.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85