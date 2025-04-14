Liam Harrison won’t predict Superbon-Masaaki Noiri unification: “I’ll probably get it wrong”

Liam Harrison can't pick a winner between Superbon and Masaaki Noiri. ONE 172 in Japan saw Noiri shock the world, scoring a stunning third-round knockout against Tawanchai to claim the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Ad

Next, the former K-1 titleholder will look to trade in his interim title for undisputed gold when he meets Superbon in a highly anticipated unification clash.

Ad

Trending

Asked for his thoughts on the yet-to-be-announced showdown, Liam Harrison declined to pick a winner, suggesting that no matter who he goes with, he'll probably get it wrong.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"But then again, Superbon’s skill level, it’s a hard one," Harrison told Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post. "I’m not even going to comment on it, mate, because I’ll probably get it wrong, look like an idiot again."

Ad

Ad

Harrison's hesitation is understandable. After all, practically nobody believed Masaaki Noiri would beat Tawanchai, one of the hottest fighters in all of ONE Championship.

Liam Harrison set for ONE Championship return on August 1

While fans wait for news regarding Superbon vs. Noiri, we luckily won't have to wait much longer to see Liam Harrison return to martial arts' biggest global stage.

After a very brief retirement in September, 'The Hitman' declared his return to the Circle. On Friday, Aug. 1, he'll once again strap on the four-ounce gloves for a Muay Thai clash with Lethwei legend Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173.

Ad

Ad

The event will see ONE Championship make its highly anticipated return to Ball Arena in The Mile High City—Denver, Colorado.

Also on tap for the event is an atomweight MMA world title unification clash between ONE atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex at ONE interim atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga.

More fights are expected to be announced in the coming months. Be sure to stay tuned to ONE Championship's official website and social media channels for all the details as soon as they're announced.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.