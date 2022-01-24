Liam Nolan reveals he has penned a six-fight deal with ONE Championship

Liam Nolan has just signed a six-fight deal with the world’s largest martial arts organization, ONE Championship.

The 24-year-old reigning WBC Muay Thai world champion broke the news on his Instagram and Facebook pages on Monday, January 24.

“Happy to announce I've just re-signed a 6 fight deal with the biggest martial arts organization on the planet. I've got big goals to win the @onechampionship world title @yodchatri”

Liam Nolan last competed in the promotion’s all-striking division, ONE Super Series, in November 2019. The Englishman took home a unanimous decision win over Dutchman Brown Pinas at ONE: Edge of Greatness.

Following the victory at the Singapore-based promotion, Nolan returned to Roar Combat League to take on Amadeusz Sakowicz. The London native sealed yet another memorable win, dispatching the Polish striker with powerful knees to the body in the opening round.

In his most recent fight, which took place on November 7 last year, Liam Nolan claimed the WBC middleweight Muay Thai crown from longtime holder, Moroccan-Belgian star Youssef Boughanem.

Fellow English strikers attached to ONE Super Series Liam Harrison and teammate Jonathan Haggerty gave their vote of confidence in his Instagram post. Meanwhile, the organization’s Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong dropped the young star a short note.

Sityodtong commented:

“I look forward to big things, Liam!”

Who is Liam Nolan?

The striking star was born and raised in north London by his single mother. His first venture into martial arts came through taekwondo and Wing Chun.

After only a year of practicing those disciplines, he discovered Muay Thai and was hooked onto it instantly. The young star trained under Christian Knowles and started competing regularly at the age of 13. Three years later, he decided to leave school and pursue a professional career.

By the time he turned 21, Nolan had already amassed a stellar resume in the striking art, picking up the IKF Pro Muay Thai British champion title and the Roar Combat League world championship crown.

Following his championship-winning performance in Roar Combat League, Liam Nolan joined ONE in 2019. He has already competed three times under the promotion's all-striking division.

With his newly acquired six-fight deal, the young star hopes to rack up more wins and hopefully challenge for the ONE world title in the future.

