Liam Nolan says loss to Nauzet Trujillo taught him how to be more resilient: “I have to keep pushing forward”

Liam Nolan will carry the lessons he learned from his loss to Nauzet Trujillo when they meet anew on May 2.

This lightweight Muay Thai rematch is scheduled to go down at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nolan and Trujillo first crossed swords at ONE Fight Night 19 last year. The Spaniard scored a massive knockdown in the second round and rode the momentum of that significant strike en route to a dominant unanimous decision victory.

According to Nolan, he suffered a broken hand, a broken nose, and a swollen eye in the bout, which affected his performance greatly. This time, however, the British striker vowed to learn from his mistakes and be much more resilient to get his revenge.

“This time, if an injury happens, I know I have to keep pushing forward because I’m capable of it. That was the first time I’d ever broken something in a fight,” he told ONE Championship.

Liam Nolan has taken some time off since that loss and appears to be rejuvenated both physically and mentally. The Knowlesy Academy product wants to prove he's still a threat in the 170-pound Muay Thai ranks with a statement-making performance at ONE Fight Night 31.

Liam Nolan says beating Nauzet Trujillo will be his much-needed closure

Liam Nolan simply cannot move forward if he remains haunted by the ghosts of his past.

'Lethal' knows that he is the better fighter, which is why he took that setback to Trujillo extremely hard. With a chance for vindication in hand, the 27-year-old striker says he won't let this opportunity slip through his fingers. He told ONE:

“I wanted this fight. It’s the fight I need in order to move forward. I have to get this one done."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 31 free as it happens in US Primetime.

