"He can’t risk getting hurt like that" - Chuck Liddell on why he does not want to fight Jake Paul

UFC legend Chuck Liddell has revealed why he doesn’t want to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Liddell, who last fought in a Golden Boy Promotions defeat to Tito Ortiz a few years back, is one of the most recognizable stars to come out of the UFC’s early golden days. From his many knockout wins to his title successes and appearances in mainstream media, 'The Iceman' will forever hold a special place in the hearts of mixed martial arts fans around the world.

Chuck Liddell vs. Jake Paul is a no-go

Alas, the popular opinion seems to be that people don’t want to see him get back into the cage anymore, no matter how well it might do on PPV.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Chuck Liddell also confirmed that it’s unlikely he’d ever box Jake Paul, despite a recent back and forth between the two.

I’m ready anytime for that clown https://t.co/J0QeXRvvzn — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) May 10, 2021

“He’s not good enough to fight me. He’s not gonna fight me. It just doesn’t make sense. He can’t risk getting hurt like that.”

When asked if he’d consider a celebrity boxing match, Chuck Liddell had the following response:

“I’ll stick to reffing them for a while. We’ll see. If something happens, you never know. If they offer enough money I’m always down to fight.”

Watch the interview with TMZ below:

Right now, it seems as though Jake Paul has bigger MMA fish to fry in the months to come, but as we all know, the choice of who his opponent will be always tends to be a calculated decision.

Pro Israel, Pro Palestine, Pro Judaism, Pro Islam, Pro Christianity, Pro Peace, Pro Equality, Pro Boxer.....



Be a Pro.... don’t be an asshole (unless you are me and you do it to drive these UFC clowns crazy) — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 22, 2021

There’s a chance 'The Problem Child' could go out of his way to pick Chuck Liddell, knowing the name value that 'The Iceman' possesses. Jake Paul will probably even be the betting favorite in the matchup.

A few years ago, that wouldn’t have been the case, but with Chuck Liddell struggling with his mobility, you’d think Jake Paul's youth would bode well for his chances.

In this new era of boxing, as we’ve all come to learn from professional wrestling, you should never say never.

