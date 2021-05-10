"I'm ready anytime for that clown"- UFC legend Chuck Liddell is willing to fight Jake Paul

UFC icon Chuck Liddell has confirmed that he would be willing to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Liddell, 51, returned from mixed martial arts action back in late 2018 when long-time rival Tito Ortiz knocked him out. He’s best known for his run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, where he was able to make a real name for himself as one of the most exciting fighters of his generation.

Jake Paul vs. Chuck Liddell?

'The Ice Man' became quite the household name, to the point where he was one of the poster boys for MMA and the UFC throughout the course of his run. Chuck Liddell won the UFC light heavyweight championship and defended it four times during his reign.

On the flip side, Jake Paul is 3-0 as a pro boxer and is doing everything in his power to wind up fighters both within the UFC and MMA as a whole. While Paul has only ever considered fighting MMA fighters who are grapplers and wrestlers, he put the combat sports world on notice with his first-round KO of Ben Askren.

Now, bizarrely, Liddell has decided it’d be a good idea to throw his name into the hat for a potential showdown with Paul.

I’m ready anytime for that clown https://t.co/J0QeXRvvzn — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) May 10, 2021

This, quite obviously, isn’t the right path for Chuck Liddell to go down at this point in his life and career. He will forever be known as a legend in this sport even after everything that’s happened, but given what Paul did to Ben Askren, his prospects don’t look particularly good.

That said, Chuck Liddell is a significantly better striker than Askren ever was. 'The Ice Man' was known for his heavy hands and knocking his opponents out cold.

Nobody can definitively say what the ceiling is going to be for Jake Paul in combat sports. At the current rate, he could easily knock off a few more fighters within the celebrity-boxing sphere before experiencing his first professional loss.

Chuck Liddell should be focusing on what he can do to give back to the sport because at this moment in time, new fans aren’t going to be remembering him for the good times.

Jake Paul knows the game and has the ability to get under the skin of just about anyone. At the same time, perhaps Liddell has no intention of fighting him and simply wants to get his name back into the limelight.

Within the context of YouTube and celebrity boxing, it’s pretty hard to tell either way.