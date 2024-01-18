"Lifting your family in prayer" - Ryan Curtis' partner's post on ailing fighter moves MMA fans

Ryan Curtis' significant other recently penned a poignant message for him.

The former Bellator MMA flyweight fighter endured a severe injury during training. Leah McCourt, a fellow MMA fighter and close friend of Curtis, revealed on social media that the Irishman suffered injuries to his back, neck, and spine during a training session last week. McCourt also shared a GoFundMe page, aiming to gather contributions to assist Curtis and his family.

Check out Leah McCourt's post below:

Curtis' partner, Emma, recently went on Instagram and shared a compilation video featuring their shared memories, accompanied by a touching caption:

"My Ryan ❤️ You are my constant companion and comfort, my best friend ❤️ A father like no other. This tragedy is so difficult for me to comprehend. Why you? I am angry sad confused heart broken. But through all of these trials, I am hopeful."

Check Ryan Curtis' partner's post below:

Fans responded to the Instagram post with various reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Stay strong ❤️ couldn’t have a better woman by his side to try and get through this. You are all very much in my thoughts xx"

Another wrote:

"Lifting your family in prayer 🙏🏼"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Sending you all the love and prayers Emma , wishing Ryan a speedy recovery please God ❤️"

"Keeping Ryan and you in my thoughts ❤️❤️❤️"

"Thinking of you Emma, praying Ryan makes a full recovery 🙏🏽❤️❤️"

Credits: @emzac_ on Instagram

Curtis began his MMA career in 2015 and holds a professional record of 5-4. In his last bout at a Cage Warriors event in April 2023, 'Chaos' experienced a first-round submission defeat against Nicolas Leblond. Additionally, he found success in his sole Bellator appearance in February 2019, followed by a previous stint with Brave CF.

McCourt has recently provided an update on Curtis, revealing that despite facing a life-altering injury, Curtis has found comfort in the overwhelming support and sincere affection of his well-wishers.

Conor McGregor extends £25,000 support to Ryan Curtis

Conor McGregor contributed £25,000 to his fellow Irishman Ryan Curtis following the MMA fighter's injuries in a training accident.

'The Notorious' recently took to social media and extended his support to Curtis, whose family is endeavoring to raise £150,000 for his treatment. McGregor posted:

"Sending my support and well wishes to Dublin MMA fighter Ryan Curtis after suffering life-changing injury in practice. Here is a link to his go fund me, he has a young daughter and the family needs our support 🙏❤️"

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

