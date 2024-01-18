"Lifting your family in prayer" - Ryan Curtis' partner's post on ailing fighter moves MMA fans

Ryan Curtis' significant other recently penned a poignant message for him.
The former Bellator MMA flyweight fighter endured a severe injury during training. Leah McCourt, a fellow MMA fighter and close friend of Curtis, revealed on social media that the Irishman suffered injuries to his back, neck, and spine during a training session last week. McCourt also shared a GoFundMe page, aiming to gather contributions to assist Curtis and his family.
Curtis' partner, Emma, recently went on Instagram and shared a compilation video featuring their shared memories, accompanied by a touching caption:
"My Ryan ❤️ You are my constant companion and comfort, my best friend ❤️ A father like no other. This tragedy is so difficult for me to comprehend. Why you? I am angry sad confused heart broken. But through all of these trials, I am hopeful."
Fans responded to the Instagram post with various reactions.
"Stay strong ❤️ couldn’t have a better woman by his side to try and get through this. You are all very much in my thoughts xx"
"Lifting your family in prayer 🙏🏼"
"Sending you all the love and prayers Emma , wishing Ryan a speedy recovery please God ❤️"
"Keeping Ryan and you in my thoughts ❤️❤️❤️"
"Thinking of you Emma, praying Ryan makes a full recovery 🙏🏽❤️❤️"
Curtis began his MMA career in 2015 and holds a professional record of 5-4. In his last bout at a Cage Warriors event in April 2023, 'Chaos' experienced a first-round submission defeat against Nicolas Leblond. Additionally, he found success in his sole Bellator appearance in February 2019, followed by a previous stint with Brave CF.
McCourt has recently provided an update on Curtis, revealing that despite facing a life-altering injury, Curtis has found comfort in the overwhelming support and sincere affection of his well-wishers.
Conor McGregor extends £25,000 support to Ryan Curtis
Conor McGregor contributed £25,000 to his fellow Irishman Ryan Curtis following the MMA fighter's injuries in a training accident.
'The Notorious' recently took to social media and extended his support to Curtis, whose family is endeavoring to raise £150,000 for his treatment. McGregor posted:
"Sending my support and well wishes to Dublin MMA fighter Ryan Curtis after suffering life-changing injury in practice. Here is a link to his go fund me, he has a young daughter and the family needs our support 🙏❤️"
