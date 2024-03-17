"Lightning strikes twice!" - Fans react as Macy Chiasson repeats history choking out Pannie Kianzad after 18-month hiatus at UFC Vegas 88

After being out of action for 18 months, Macy Chiasson made a triumphant UFC return on March 16.

The 32-year-old went up against Pannie Kianzad in a bantamweight clash on the main card of UFC Vegas 88. The event took place at the UFC APEX Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

The bout was a rematch as their first encounter went down in November 2018. It was Chiasson's third professional MMA appearance but the athlete rose to the occasion and scored a second-round submission victory in that fight.

The Louisiana native repeated the feat at UFC Vegas 88 as she submitted Kianzad with a rear-naked choke in the opening round of the fight. With the victory, Chiasson bounced back from her loss to Irene Aldana in September 2022.

The fight got the attention of several MMA fans around the world who took to social media to share their thoughts on it.

One person highlighted how Chiasson broke Kianzad's nine-fight streak of lasting all three rounds in a bout.

"Lightning strikes twice. Macy was the woman for the job. Stopped Pannie from seeing the judges' scorecards 10 times in a row!!!"

Another individual shared their astonishment at Kianzad losing to Chiasson in the same manner for a second time.

"How in the world do you lose the same way to the same person?"

One user commended Chiasson for getting her hand raised against a veteran in Kianzad.

"Look, Macy Chiasson isn't as intimidating as she wants to be with her 5'11" 140 [pound] frame, but she can scrap and just pulled a big win against a fighter with a lot of big wins on her resume."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions to Macy Chiasson vs. Pannie Kianzad below:

