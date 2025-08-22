  • home icon
  "LIKE BROTHERS" - Fans react to Leon Edwards' brother becoming PFL middleweight champion with signature headkick KO

"LIKE BROTHERS" - Fans react to Leon Edwards' brother becoming PFL middleweight champion with signature headkick KO

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Aug 22, 2025 04:29 GMT
Fabian Edwards wins PFL middleweight tournament final. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Fabian Edwards wins PFL middleweight tournament final. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Fabian Edwards delivered a finish that immediately drew comparisons to his brother Leon's iconic moment in the UFC. Edwards captured the middleweight crown at PFL Hollywood with a stunning third-round head kick knockout over Dalton Rosta.

The fight began with Rosta leaning on pressure and wrestling. He landed takedowns in the opening two rounds and forced Edwards to work his way back to the feet each time. Rosta’s clinch control kept the UK fighter from finding much rhythm.

Edwards opened with sharp knees to the body and began firing with more confidence in the third frame. Rosta pressed forward once again, but as he dipped to defend a body kick, Edwards changed the target. His left shin wrapped around the side of Rosta’s head, instantly ending the contest at 1:28 of the frame.

also-read-trending Trending

The knockout was almost a mirror image of Leon Edwards’ famous finish against Kamaru Usman in 2022. Fans immediately connected the two moments, with one fan writing:

"LIKE BROTHERS."
Meanwhile, other fans wrote:

"Shin to chin will always win."
"Poetic as fu*k: 3-year anniversary of Leon Edwards' head kick on Usman."
"Wild! Congrats to him."
"If you talk a big game the way Rosta was all week, you better be able to back it up #HeadShotDead"
"Sweet dreams, Rosta."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Fabian Edwards' head kick KO win. [Screenshots courtesy: @PFLMMA on X]
Fans react to Fabian Edwards' head kick KO win. [Screenshots courtesy: @PFLMMA on X]

Leon Edwards' brother reflects on KO win to claim the PFL middleweight tournament title

Fabian Edwards called his knockout victory a moment of destiny after finishing Dalton Rosta in the third round to win the 2025 PFL middleweight tournament. After two difficult rounds where Rosta controlled with takedowns and pressure, Edwards found the opening he had visualized in training.

The left high kick landed flush, echoing his brother Leon’s famous finish over Kamaru Usman three years earlier. Edwards described the triumph as redemption following his failed title bid against Johnny Eblen last year.

Speaking at the post-fight interview, he said:

"That is team headshot dead. You know what I mean? That is crazy. God’s got a funny way to work... Last year October, I lost the championship fight to Johnny. Less than 12 months on, I’m a PFL champ, it’s crazy."
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

