  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "You remember waking up in the ambulance?" - When Joe Rogan went all wide-eyed at Kamaru Usman's experience of Leon Edwards' head kick

"You remember waking up in the ambulance?" - When Joe Rogan went all wide-eyed at Kamaru Usman's experience of Leon Edwards' head kick

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Mar 21, 2025 13:43 GMT
joe
Joe Rogan (left) was once left stunned by Kamaru Usman's (far right) experience following the Leon Edwards (center right) knockout loss. [Image Courtesy: @ufc via X and @UFCEurope via X]

Two years ago on episode #128 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) MMA Show, the popular podcaster welcomed former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. During the pair's conversation, Rogan and Usman covered the latter's then fresh welterweight title loss to Leon Edwards via late knockout at UFC 278.

Ad

While recounting the sequence leading up to the knockout, Usman recalls trying to slip to the inside of Edwards' feinted jab, only to lean into a left high kick that knocked him out cold. He remembers the slip and being in the ambulance, wondering what had happened, which astonished Rogan. The 57-year-old said:

"That's what you remember? You remember waking up in the ambulance?"

This prompted Usman to disclose further details of his experience following the first knockout loss of his career. He said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Yeah, I was awake, but I remember coming to [my senses] in the ambulance. Oh, I was good. I watched the fight, I'm good, I was talking, I talked to Trevor, I talked to everyone. Apparently, I, cause you know, you go back in the medical tent and they gotta take care of you and all that. They talked to me, I talked to my family, I hugged everyone, cause it was on video, everything. It was like Leon gave me a 20-minute nap."
Ad

Check out Joe Rogan and Kamaru Usman discussing his UFC 278 knockout loss (7:17):

youtube-cover
Ad

Fortunately, Usman recovered and has since fought twice, albeit in a losing effort. He lost to Edwards in an immediate title rematch at UFC 286 via majority decision. His subsequent fight, at UFC 294, was a short-notice one against the unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev dominated round one, outwrestling Usman before fading through round two, with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' ultimately taking over in round three. Despite his efforts, Usman lost yet another majority decision.

Ad

Joe Rogan was stunned by Kamaru Usman's knockout loss

As the voice of the UFC broadcast booth, Joe Rogan was on commentary duty during UFC 278. While there was something of an early surprise in the main event when Leon Edwards took Kamaru Usman down for the first time in his career, it was a largely Usman-esque affair, until round five.

Check out Joe Rogan's reaction to Kamaru Usman's knockout loss:

Ad
youtube-cover

After outwrestling and seemingly breaking Edwards for the majority of the bout, Usman found himself on the wrong end of one of the greatest comebacks in MMA history. With round one coming to a close, Edwards uncorked a devastating head kick that knocked Usman out cold, crowning him as welterweight champion.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी