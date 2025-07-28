"Like a dad beats a seven-year-old up" - Paddy Pimblett rips into Michael Chandler with brutal post-fight comparison with Tom Aspinall

Paddy Pimblett recently recalled his fight against Michael Chandler during a conversation with UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. Pimblett noted how he wanted to knock Chandler out, but ended up delivering a brutal beating to the American fighter instead.

Ad

The two clashed in the co-main event of UFC 314 in a five-round match. However, in the third round, 'The Baddy' secured a TKO finish against the former Bellator champion.

In a recent video on Aspinall's YouTube channel, Pimblett reflected on how he had hoped for a more definitive victory, ideally a knockout against Chandler, saying:

"I wanted to knock him out because [Justin] Gaethje hadn't and [Dustin] Poirier hadn't, but I ended up putting a severe beating on him like a dad beats a seven-year-old up."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (4:28):

Ad

Michael Chandler details what went wrong in Paddy Pimblett fight

Michael Chandler stepped into the octagon to face Paddy Pimblett after experiencing consecutive losses to Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira. Contrary to his expectations, Chandler mentioned that he struggled to find his rhythm against Pimblett.

In an interview with MMA Junkie following UFC 314, 'Iron' reflected on his defeat to the Scouser, saying:

Ad

"I feel like I couldn’t get my rhythm. I couldn’t get my range. Paddy fights long, he fights with his chin way up in the air, and he’s pretty far away from you. Throws a lot of kicks to keep the distance, and I felt like I was just kind of getting settled in and obviously, took the knee to the face, and then got taken down, and that was the end of it. It’s one of those deals where you learn. Hat’s off to Paddy, he had a great gameplan, went out there and got the win."

Ad

He added:

"I was coming off a knee injury that I needed to get some rehab on and some physical therapy and all that stuff. It started feeling better, and I’m the kind of guy where I’d rather just go than sit around and wait, you know? Maybe that was the wrong decision, but I was moving around well in the training camp... The decision to take the fight pretty early was my decision and my decision alone."

Ad

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (1:49):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.