"Like father like son" - Charles Oliveira reacts to Anderson Silva's son making a successful kickboxing debut

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is impressed with Anderson Silva's son's kickboxing debut.

Son of MMA legend Anderson Silva, Kalyl Silva looked like a chip off the old block as he knocked out his opponent Anthony Reynaga within 12 seconds at California's AIM Sportsplex. Silva dropped Reynaga with a body kick within 8 seconds of the first round, and a mere four seconds later, the referee waved the fight off.

Shortly afterward, Charles Oliveira took to Twitter to congratulate Kalyl Silva on his win and compare him to his father, Anderson Silva.

"Like father, like son..." Charles Oliveira wrote in Portuguese.

Kalyl's fight took place on the same card as his older brother Gabriel Silva, who is the IKF Southern California champion and defended his FightersRep middleweight title against Kris Johann Acevado in a five-rounder.

Kalyl Silva has been a soccer player previously with the United Premier Soccer League and before that in high school and college. During his freshman year, he appeared in 19 games, scoring seven goals and one assist.

Pursuing combat sports now, Kalyl Silva has been compared by a few who have seen him fight with his father, Anderson Silva.

Kalyl Silva on Anderson Silva's fighting career: "His whole life is in it"

Gabriel and Kalyl Silva spoke to the UFC ahead of Anderson Silva's fight against Derek Brunson at UFC 208 at Barclays Center.

Speaking about his father's legacy, Kalyl Silva agreed with his brother Gabriel that accompanying 'The Spider' to his fights has helped them better shape themselves as fighters.

"It’s something I don’t see everyday. Before, I used to get really anxious, but I’m used to it now. He’s very prepared and I’m sure he’ll do great in the octagon and do his job" Kalyl Silva said.

"It’s just crazy. I keep thinking as I lay down on bed before I sleep about all of this, and I just can’t find the words to describe it. We used to live in a one-bedroom house, he used to work at a restaurant, and now here we are. It’s just crazy" an emotional Kalyl Silva added.

Kalyl had also ruled out the possibility of retirement, stating that his father still had it in him.

"He still has a lot of it inside him. Before, I wanted him to quit, but this is all part of him. My dad’s been doing this since he was 15 years old, his whole life is in it. I don’t want him to stop doing what he loves the most."

Anderson Silva won the Derek Brunson fight via decision but went on to lose three in a row before leaving the UFC and switching lanes to boxing. The Brazilian put up an excellent performance in a split decision victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June.

'The Spider' is scheduled to take on Tito Ortiz in a boxing bout next.

