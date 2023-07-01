“Like a gunshot” - Fans in absolute awe of Tawanchai’s one-hit KO of Sean Clancy

Fans praised Tawanchai PK Saenchai after ONE Championship re-surfaced the highlight-reel knockout he produced in his promotional debut.

Tawanchai fought under the ONE banner for the first time in May 2021 after solidifying himself as a Muay Thai superstar in his early 20s. The former Lumpinee Stadium Fighter of the Year began his promotional tenure against the gritty Sean Clancy.

After two rounds of action, the Muay Thai phenom knocked out Clancy with a stunning head-kick knockout. ONE recently shared the throwback highlight on Instagram with the caption saying:

“This knockout ECHOED 😱 Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai makes his ONE kickboxing debut against Georgian star Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video! 🥊 Who you got? @tawanchay_pk”

Fans filled the comment section with praise, including some saying:

“Lagit sounds like a gun shot”

“how did his toes not break 😭😭😭”

“Bro got kicked in the soul.”

“Tawanchay is savage 🦿🔥”

After knocking out Sean Clancy, Tawanchai lost his second fight in ONE Championship against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. Since then, the Thai superstar has won four consecutive bouts, including three inside the distance and two for world titles. The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion now plans to become a two-sport world champion.

On August 4, the 24-year-old looks to make a statement in his first fight in the ONE featherweight kickboxing division. The PK Saenchai affiliate has been matched up against Davit Kiria. The matchup is scheduled for ONE Fight Night 13, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

