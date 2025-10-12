"LIKE THE LION KING" - Fans react as Charles Oliveira lifts his infant high in the air in heartwarming celebration after UFC Rio victory

Charles Oliveira reminded fans why Brazil continues to rally behind him every time he steps inside the octagon. The former UFC lightweight champion delivered a clinical performance in Rio de Janeiro, submitting Mateusz Gamrot in the second round to extend his unbeaten streak on home soil.From the opening exchange, Oliveira’s approach was calculated as he mixed pressure and precision in equal measure. He stayed glued to Gamrot, working transitions on the mat, and when the opportunity appeared, he took it without hesitation. The rear-naked choke came at two minutes and forty-eight seconds of the second round.Moments after calling out Max Holloway for a potential BMF title bout, Oliveira lifted his son high in the air in celebration.Check out the video below:The gesture instantly lit up social media, where fans likened the moment to the iconic scene from 'The Lion King'. One fan wrote:&quot;LIKE THE LION KING!&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;Bringing the next generation to the octagon, love it!&quot;&quot;So cute.&quot;&quot;Oliveira, the Lion King. Congrats, legend!&quot;&quot;He's being initiated... It might be his turn to stand on that ring someday.&quot;&quot;Everyone loves Charles Oliveira.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Charles Oliveira's video with his son. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]The victory tied Oliveira with Neil Magny for the second-most wins in UFC history. The Brazilian star and his partner Vitoria recently welcomed their first child, Dominic, in November 2024.Following the win, Oliveira called out Holloway for a rematch and the chance to compete for the BMF championship. The Brazilian fought Holloway back in August 2015 while he was still competing in the featherweight division.He lost the fight by TKO, and after a rough stretch of losing fights and missing weight on two occasions, he finally made the lightweight division his permanent home.