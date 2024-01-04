“Like trainer like fighter” - Fans react to Gervonta Davis’ trainer’s arrest on charges of 'assault with a deadly weapon'

Gervonta Davis' (now Abdul Wahid) trainer, Calvin Ford, has been arrested and reportedly is in police custody this week due to allegations of felony assault that may require legal proceedings in Nevada.

According to a recent report by combat sports journalist Michael Benson, the 58-year-old coach was apprehended by Baltimore police on Dec. 29 as he left the renowned Upton gym, where he conducts training sessions. Nevada authorities have issued a warrant for his arrest on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon following an incident in Las Vegas on Oct. 16.

Currently, there is no additional information available regarding the incident.

Expand Tweet

Fans responded to the news of Ford's arrest with an array of reactions.

One wrote:

"Must be serious. Extradition from Baltimore on a Vegas warrant?"

Another wrote:

"America isn’t a safe place to live tbh"

Check out some more reactions below:

"All these American boxers/trainers love a police cell 😂"

"These trainers try their hardest to be relevant. This is ridiculous."

"Abdul is not fighting anytime soon"

"Like trainer like fighter."

"What is wrong with American black people in Boxing? Jesus they are constantly in trouble with the law. Embarrassing"

Credits: @MichaelBensonn on X

Bob Arum names three boxers he feels can beat Gervonta Davis

Top Rank CEO Bob Arum has singled out three boxers whom he believes possess the potential to defeat Gervonta Davis.

Following his seventh-round knockout victory over Ryan Garcia in April 2023, 'Tank' has emerged as a central figure in the boxing community. The high-profile super-fight with Garcia generated substantial pay-per-view and ticket sales, propelling Davis to heightened status and increased earnings.

Consequently, contenders within his weight class are now keenly interested in securing the chance to contest his position.

During an interview (via Talk Sport) last month, Arum highlighted three potential challengers whom he thinks have the ability to overcome the WBA lightweight champion.

The first contender is WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, followed by WBO super-lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez, and the third contender is the former three-weight world champion Vasyl Lomachenko. Arum said:

"I think Shakur beats him, I think Teofimo beats him and I think Lomachenko beats him."

"All three I think would beat Davis, I really believe that," he added. "But that’s why they do the fights, they get in the ring to determine who is better. I think that he [Gervonta Davis] is the real deal, that's why we're talking about him. He is a hell of a performer, a terrific athlete, terrific boxer, but so are the other three guys you mentioned."