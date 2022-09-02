“You are not worth my respect” - Lin Heqin admits defeat but throws shade at Itsuki Hirata

Chinese MMA fighter Lin Heqin is not happy about her loss to Itsuki Hirata. The two fought in a close match at ONE on Prime Video 1, and 'The MMA Sister' shared her feelings about the bout on Instagram.

After the fight concluded, the 28-year-old fighter posted on Instagram regarding the weight issues the Japanese-born Hirata had. Lin said she offered the courtesy of accepting the fight, knowing Hirata had weight problems, and the team surrounding 'Android 18' did not offer any grace in return.

On Instagram, she wrote:

"I have to admit that I did lose the fight, but what your team and you did before the fight made me angry and I felt sh*tty about it ... During the first time of checking weight at 12 am (SGT) on 25th , we both did not pass the urine test, but at least my weight meet the requirements. On that night I kept running until 3 am, Your team kept filming me, so I had to shout to stop you."

Lin Heqin, pushing herself, eventually made weight while Hirata had not, yet Lin still accepted the match knowing she would be at a weight disadvantage. She continued:

"After trying hard for 38 hours, I passed both weight and urine test, but your weight was still 2 kg above the standard. I could have [chosen] not to fight when your team came to consult this with me, but the organizer let me consider about the game. I am not resigned to the result because I had prepared for this fight for so long, I didn’t want the fight to stop just because you were irresponsible. Although that knock [down] made you win the fight, you are not worth my respect."

Lin Heqin unhappy with Hirata's spirit

The Chinese-born fighter Lin Heqin worked hard to make weight, accepted the fight against a heavier fighter, and took a loss. She is not happy that Hirata did not push herself to make the weight.

On Instagram, she added:

"I always think a fighter that can’t meet the weight requirements is not a good fighter, let alone you didn’t even try to lose weight. You do not have spirit of competition!!! I will keep fighting and next time, you won’t be so lucky!!!"

Lin Heqin had won two fights in a row before her close decision loss to 'Android 18.' In the stacked atomweight division, a loss sets her back from her goals of reaching a potential World Championship title shot.

Hirata got back in the win column, however, struggled with her weight cut. The Japanese fighter has the option to continue in her current weight class and potentially struggle, or move up in weight.

