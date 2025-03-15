Lionel Messi's bodyguard issues unfiltered response to Logan Paul calling out football icon for boxing match: "He doesn't know who this guy is"

Logan Paul has thrown down an unexpected challenge to Lionel Messi, calling for a boxing match to settle their legal dispute over energy drinks. He believes Messi’s Mas+ brand has copied his PRIME drink, leading to lawsuits from both sides.

Instead of resolving the matter in court, Paul has suggested stepping into the ring. Messi has remained silent on the challenge, but his bodyguard, Yassine Chueko, has made his stance clear. The former Navy SEAL dismissed Paul’s callout, stating that Messi is a footballer, not a fighter. If Paul wants a fight, he should take it up with him instead.

Reacting to Paul's challenger, Chueko said:

"Look, Leo doesn't know who this guy is. So, if he really wants to fight, he can fight against me. Not against a soccer player."

Check out Yassine Chueko's comments below:

Messi’s company sued PRIME for anti-competitive behavior, accusing them of pressuring retailers to limit Mas+ sales. PRIME countersued, claiming Messi’s brand copied their packaging.

Paul, who signed with WWE in 2022, has competed in two professional boxing bouts and an exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. He holds a 1-1 record in professional boxing, losing to KSI via split decision in November 2019 and settling for a DQ victory against Dillon Danis in October 2023.

Dillon Danis accuses Logan Paul of blocking a UFC deal

Dillon Danis claims Logan Paul played a key role in preventing his alleged UFC signing. Danis, who last fought in MMA under the Bellator banner, is now set to return to action against Tony Ferguson in Global Fight League.

'El Jefe' has a longstanding rivalry with Paul, which involved lawsuits and several heated altercations. During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Danis claimed that UFC matchmakers, specifically Hunter Campbell, shut down his potential signing due to Paul's influence. He said:

“He hates me now. And he’s in the background with the UFC, I’m pretty sure, he’s the one talking to the UFC. He won’t let me go to WWE events, WWE wanted to do stuff with me, and he [shut it down]. He hates me so much that he’s trying to get me out of everything; that’s how much he hates me. I don’t know if he’s talking to them directly, but he’s definitely in their ear and PRIME…maybe he can say ‘If you sign that kid, I’m pulling PRIME.”

Check out Dillon Danis' comments below (2:33:00):

