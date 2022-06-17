"He doesn't have a year to wait" - Anthony Smith doesn't want to "b**ch and complain" about Glover Teixeira getting a rematch 

Anthony Smith recently offered his take on the possibility of his former foe Glover Teixeira bagging a rematch against Jiri Prochazka for the title before he stakes his claim for the 205lbs title.

While in conversation with 'The Count' on the Believe you me podcast , 'Lionheart' admitted he would be betraying Glover Teixeira if he pushed for a title shot for himself before the Brazilian had the opportunity to run it back with Jiri Prochazka.

Smith further asserted that every passing day would make a huge difference to Teixeira's output inside the octagon, considering his advancing age.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Relive that



It wasn't a dream... Jiri Procházka really did submit Glover Teixeira!!Relive that #UFC275 main event finish via @BTSportUFC It wasn't a dream... Jiri Procházka really did submit Glover Teixeira!! 🏆Relive that #UFC275 main event finish via @BTSportUFC ⤵️https://t.co/zykaEuBn1j

Anthony Smith subsequently declared he would gladly step aside so that Teixeira can try to reclaim the title he lost to the up-and-coming light heavyweight at UFC 275 by way of submission in the dying seconds of their clash.

"For me to b**ch and complain would make me feel like I'm betraying someone that I like. So. like, I like [Glover Teixeira] a lot. He's, you know, he's in his 40s. He doesn't have that many great years ahead of him. Does he have time to wait for me to get the title shot and then we go fight and then say I win it then I'm gonna want to, you know what I mean? He doesn't have a year to wait."

Anthony Smith reveals how he would be welcomed to his hometown if he wins the championship

Keeping Jiri Prochazka's grand homecoming after winning the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 275 in mind, Anthony Smith, in the same interaction with Michael Bisping, offered his take on how he would be welcomed by his fans in Omaha, Nebraska.

The 33-year-old asserted that he didn't know how they would celebrate his triumph. However, he admitted that he hopes to win the title around the same time Terence Crawford fights, who happens to be a fellow Nebraskan, to celebrate their triumph together:

"I don't know. Hopefully it's around the same time Terence Crawford fights and we can just do this big, this big goddamn parade in Downtown Omaha. That'd be sweet!"

'Lionheart' is currently on a collision course with Magomed Ankalaev in what could potentially prove to be a battle for the title of No. 1 contender in the division. The duo are set to lock horns at UFC 277 on July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Check out Anthony Smith's take on the UFC light heavyweight title picture below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far