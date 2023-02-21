John Lineker has a thing for left hooks. Unbeaten in ONE Championship and coming for the bantamweight world championship this Friday, Lineker knows he has what it takes to go all the way to the gold. He knows that from experience, as he’s held the belt before.

Ahead of Lineker's attempt to reclaim the belt he lost on the scale last year, relive the moment that he took it from Bibiano Fernandes last year in Singapore. The knockout blow was uploaded to ONE Championship’s Instagram account, with attention to the sound of the crashing left hook to Fernandes’ temple:

John Lineker’s left hook landed like a whip cracking on pavement to the head of Bibiano Fernandes, ending the fight at 3:40 of round two.

The good times for Lineker would last seven months until he wound up losing the belt last October when he missed weight by .75 pounds for his fight with Fabricio Andrade. While ineligible to win the belt, the misfortune became sort of a beautiful disaster for Lineker.

Fabricio Andrade was also unable to win the belt when a low blow to John Lineker ruled the fight as a no-contest in round three. While forfeiting the belt, Lineker remains unbeaten in ONE.

Those circumstances will all change this weekend when the two fight to settle the score and elect an undisputed world champion at bantamweight in the main event of ONE Fight Night 7.

John Lineker not thinking about future opponents or superfights: “I’m focused on this fight against Fabricio”

The options are plentiful for John Lineker, with a victory against Fabricio Andrade in both MMA and other martial arts in ONE Championship.

The bantamweight division in MMA is beginning to reload challengers such as Stephen Loman. There are plenty of fantasy matchups out there in Muay Thai or kickboxing to showcase Lineker’s aggressive style.

However, for the former world champion, only one name matters at this moment: Fabricio Andrade. The Brazilian recently spoke to MMA Sucka about his future and perspective going into Friday’s main event:

“My fight against Fabrício hasn’t happened yet. I’m going to win and take back the title. So, at the moment I’m not thinking about other opponents or superfights. Of course, in the future I want to do some superfights, but now I’m focused on this fight against Fabrício, I’m focused on the title fight.”

Having already faced Andrade and experienced some adversity, John Lineker knows he has to be on his A-game this Friday in Bangkok.

The fight goes down Friday, February 24, in US prime time from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. It streams on Amazon Prime for North American subscribers.

