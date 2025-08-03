"Literally shaking right now," "Let that one sink in" - Khabib Nurmagomedov's "legacy" moment with Sneako reignites Conor McGregor contrast debate

Former UFC lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov's recent meeting with streamer Sneako sparked reactions from fans and reignited comparisons to Conor McGregor.Nurmagomedov and McGregor have had a tense connection over the years and have repeatedly traded barbs. Their rivalry is regarded as one of the fiercest in UFC history.Sneako posted a photo of himself and 'The Eagle' on X following their recent meeting, tagging it with a reference to Nurmagomedov's well-known statement, &quot;I don't fight for the money. I fight for my legacy.&quot;Sneako captioned the post:&quot;Legacy &gt; Money&quot;Check out Sneako's post below:Netizens were quick to react to the post. A user wrote:&quot;McGregor is literally shaking right now&quot;Another commented:&quot;LEGACY &gt; MONEY. Let that one sink in.&quot;Few other netizens wrote:&quot;Money &gt; legacy. After you're de@d, you won't be around to care that people don't/do remember you.&quot;&quot;Absolutely true&quot;&quot;Or be like McGregor and have the greatest legacy and money MMA has to offer. Nobody before or after has done or will do it like him. McGregor forever @TheNotoriousMMA&quot;Check out a few more reactions below:Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @sneako on X]Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Conor McGregor can changeFormer UFC double champion Conor McGregor has not stepped inside the octagon for nearly four years due to his BKFC duties and political aspirations.Fans and detractors have also criticized the Irishman for his recent actions and inappropriate public demeanor. However, despite the animosity, Khabib Nurmagomedov hopes McGregor can change.'The Eagle' recently said: (via Sneako)&quot;Allah always give chance to come back. Doesn't matter how you bad... If he gonna change, he can change with him so many other lives too. And that's why I wish he change himself.&quot;Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:Meanwhile, 'The Notorious' has formally returned to the UFC drug testing pool, as he prepares to compete in the potential UFC White House 2026 card.